Societe Generale Cuts Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,780 ($36.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,821.33 ($36.87).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,293 ($29.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) and a one year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,308.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,431.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

