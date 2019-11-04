Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLRC shares. BidaskClub lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of SLRC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.70. 91,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,531. Solar Capital has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $874.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.38 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 46.63%. Research analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 32,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

