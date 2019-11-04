Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Solar Capital were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Solar Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Solar Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Solar Capital by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solar Capital by 26.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Solar Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLRC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.72. 59,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,186. Solar Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $874.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

