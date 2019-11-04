Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Solaredge Technologies has set its undefined guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Solaredge Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SEDG stock opened at $83.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.10. Solaredge Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $96.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Cowen set a $85.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities set a $88.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In other news, VP Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,397,301.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 20,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 270,203 shares of company stock valued at $22,538,997. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

