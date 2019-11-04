Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note issued on Friday, November 1st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SOI. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

SOI opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $506.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 29,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $393,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 42,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $618,589.89. Insiders have sold a total of 77,226 shares of company stock worth $1,087,486 over the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

