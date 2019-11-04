Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SONM. National Securities upgraded Sonim Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonim Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sonim Technologies from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,018. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 25,500 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $56,865.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

