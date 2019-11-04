Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Plans Dividend of $0.40

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) declared a dividend on Friday, October 18th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

SCCO opened at $37.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $42.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on Southern Copper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

