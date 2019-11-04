Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) vs. Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Financial Review

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) and Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

0.4% of Spark New Zealand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Liberty Braves Group Series B shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series B has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spark New Zealand and Liberty Braves Group Series B, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark New Zealand 1 0 0 0 1.00 Liberty Braves Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Liberty Braves Group Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A Liberty Braves Group Series B 3.03% 0.06% 0.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Liberty Braves Group Series B’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark New Zealand $2.34 billion 2.26 $274.27 million $0.74 19.46 Liberty Braves Group Series B $442.00 million 0.07 $5.00 million N/A N/A

Spark New Zealand has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Dividends

Spark New Zealand pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Liberty Braves Group Series B does not pay a dividend. Spark New Zealand pays out 74.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers. Its Spark Digital segment integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged ICT solutions for clients. The company's Spark Connect & Platforms segment engages in the Spark's network and IT operations, shared business operations, and digital and service transformation activities. Its Spark Ventures & Wholesale segment develops a portfolio of businesses; and engages in the servicing and stewardship of Spark's wholesale products and services. The company also offers IT infrastructure, business cloud, business telecommunications, outsourced telecommunications, subscription video-on-demand, big data analytics and marketing automation, IT infrastructure and data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it provides local, national, and international telephone and data services; and retails telecommunications products and services. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. Spark New Zealand Limited was founded in 1987 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

About Liberty Braves Group Series B

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.