SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.20

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.20 and last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 56,597.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,393,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375,409 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 562,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,877,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 260,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 33,435 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

