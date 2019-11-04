SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Acquired by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 9.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $20,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 26.4% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $307.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,458,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,018,250. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $304.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.93.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

