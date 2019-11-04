Spendcoin (SPND) One Day Volume Tops $539,761.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $539,761.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00220153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.57 or 0.01379644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.