SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $58.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.72.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price target on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

SPSC opened at $53.41 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 87.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.63.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

