Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Square and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James raised Square from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $74.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Square from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.39.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,040,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,971,175. Square has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,119.00, a PEG ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 3.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Square will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,645,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,339 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,838,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,564,000 after buying an additional 1,910,823 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Square by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,227 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Square by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,927 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,388,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Square by 542.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,616,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

