SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Set at $70.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $57.52 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,640,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 44.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after acquiring an additional 127,945 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 83,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 50.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.