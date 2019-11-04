Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Standard Motors have outperformed the broader industry over the past year on the back of several tailwinds. The buyout of Pollak has bolstered Standard Motors’ growth opportunities. In addition to driving revenues of the firm’s Engine Management unit, the acquisition will also generate operational and commercial synergies going forward. Increasing orders from both Temperature Control and Engine Management segments are likely to boost Standard Motors’ overall sales and earnings However, plant shifts, and elevated distribution and labor costs, owing to strong surge of volume, are likely to hamper Standard Motor’s gross margin in 2019. A challenging macroeconomic environment include the trade tiff is weighing on the prospects of the firm. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of SMP stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,126. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Standard Motor Products news, SVP Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 707 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $34,763.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,230 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $60,626.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,611.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 8,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

