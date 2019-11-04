Standpoint Research Lowers Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) to Hold

Standpoint Research lowered shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CELG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Celgene from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.31.

Shares of Celgene stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.80. 4,754,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.46. Celgene has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $109.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 87.67%. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celgene will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celgene by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,115,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,002,460,000 after purchasing an additional 929,823 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Celgene by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,630,000 after purchasing an additional 69,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Celgene by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,935,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celgene by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,476,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celgene by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 3,583,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

