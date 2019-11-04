Starbase Market Capitalization Hits $301,982.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $301,982.00 and approximately $1,134.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041511 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.20 or 0.05757882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000992 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014510 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045163 BTC.

Starbase is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

