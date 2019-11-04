Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,210,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,790,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.70% of Starbucks worth $6,724,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.64.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $83.21 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average of $86.33. The company has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $883,906.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,712.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,861,933 in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

