Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.37. 8,267,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,292,801. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.43.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,025,330.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,912 shares of company stock worth $9,861,933. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

