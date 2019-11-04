StarCoin (KST) Price Up 193.1% This Week

StarCoin (CURRENCY:KST) traded 155.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. One StarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, StarCoin has traded up 193.1% against the dollar. StarCoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $1.00 worth of StarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00653045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010902 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000291 BTC.

KST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. StarCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,631,077 coins. StarCoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv. StarCoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam. StarCoin’s official message board is www.starcointalk.com.

StarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

