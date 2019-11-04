State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of ASGN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of ASGN by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in ASGN by 47.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 6.7% during the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in ASGN by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 8.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,657. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.55.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on ASGN from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on ASGN to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.14.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.