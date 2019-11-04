State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Aerojet Rocketdyne as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,932,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth $3,792,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,180,000 after buying an additional 234,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth $536,000.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 38,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $2,012,817.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,655,170.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $489,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

