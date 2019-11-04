State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 882.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 69,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 334,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,800. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Compass Point upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.