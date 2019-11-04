State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 104,600 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 104,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Skechers USA worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in Skechers USA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers USA by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Skechers USA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers USA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,088.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,000 shares of company stock worth $10,541,250 over the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SKX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $46.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

NYSE SKX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 406,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,266. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $40.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

