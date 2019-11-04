State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $3.60 Million Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Ameris Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2,786.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 255,071 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $7,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1,084.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 166,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 137,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 110,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,471. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $45.25.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.