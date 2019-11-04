State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires New Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 338,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,770,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. GMP Securities downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

WPM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.88. 170,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of -0.08. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

