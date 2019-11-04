State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys New Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 44.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 264.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 18.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth approximately $11,592,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.26. The stock had a trading volume of 25,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,233. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.84. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.87.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

