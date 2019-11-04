State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $10.69 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 157.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 396,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 150.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,624,000 after purchasing an additional 260,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 614.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,593,000 after purchasing an additional 167,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 136.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,776,000 after purchasing an additional 150,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,152.88. The company had a trading volume of 113,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,109.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,092.00. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $746.97 and a one year high of $1,186.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,136.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

