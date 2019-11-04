State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 236.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 522,536 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,083,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,649,000 after buying an additional 4,592,314 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,971,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,350,000 after buying an additional 13,615,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,332,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,266,000 after buying an additional 628,041 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,051,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,440,000 after buying an additional 997,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTL traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,213,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,406,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

