State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,764 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 778,250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,116,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.19.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $281,278.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $370,796.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $781,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,494.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.40. The company had a trading volume of 86,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,540. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

