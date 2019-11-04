State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 37,848 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 288,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,848 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 30,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 240,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $38.64.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

