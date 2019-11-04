Steem One Day Trading Volume Hits $621,922.00 (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, GOPAX, Poloniex and Upbit. Steem has a total market capitalization of $52.31 million and approximately $621,922.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,407.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.15 or 0.03093540 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00703347 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018847 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 68.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000236 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000491 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 366,998,147 coins and its circulating supply is 350,024,053 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, RuDEX, Bithumb, HitBTC, GOPAX, Bittrex, Poloniex, Binance and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

