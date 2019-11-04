Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 976,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,596. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.40%.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.75 to $12.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $88,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.