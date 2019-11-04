Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $157,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 768.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,365,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 791,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 79,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 752,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.70.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,436,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,271,407. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.12 and a 200 day moving average of $171.16. The stock has a market cap of $456.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.