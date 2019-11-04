Stelac Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 17,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,269 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,730,000 after purchasing an additional 755,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after buying an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

MMM stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.90. 4,115,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.73. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

