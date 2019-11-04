Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,119 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 314,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $316,000.

VRP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 200,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,511. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.