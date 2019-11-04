Stephens Reaffirms Buy Rating for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Stephens reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on shares of 8X8 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of 8X8 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.11.

8X8 stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 885,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,831. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. 8X8 has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.51 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. 8X8’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 3,060 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $73,409.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,111.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $171,601.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 410,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 203,229 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,733,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 458,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

