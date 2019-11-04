Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.70. 71,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,876. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 target price on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.71.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.68 per share, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon bought 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,867.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

