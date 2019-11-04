Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 198 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 164.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,240,000 after buying an additional 3,502,958 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1,516.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,575 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 100.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,574,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,686,000 after purchasing an additional 787,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,567,986,000 after purchasing an additional 506,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 30.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,415,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,773,000 after purchasing an additional 331,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $111.54. The stock had a trading volume of 106,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average is $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.08 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,476 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $399,879.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $277,791.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,246.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,362 shares of company stock worth $4,691,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. ValuEngine downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

