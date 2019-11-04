Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 449 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,615 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16,996.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 465,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 462,643 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 416,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 38,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.52. 1,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,937. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average of $101.36. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $81.19 and a 52-week high of $106.05.

