Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) a $75.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARW. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.02. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $3,963,468.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,966.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $217,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $559,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

