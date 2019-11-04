Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) a $15.00 Price Target

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) has been given a $15.00 price target by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOI. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SOI traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. 689,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,579. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 29,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $393,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 42,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $618,589.89. Insiders sold 77,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,486 over the last 90 days. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.