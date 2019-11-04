Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $229.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $218.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.09. 37,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,373. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $151.80 and a 12-month high of $202.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $31,792.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,470.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total value of $738,818.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,299 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,880.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,288 shares of company stock worth $33,730,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.