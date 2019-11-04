Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $25.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on Funko in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Get Funko alerts:

FNKO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.26. 26,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $884.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.00. Funko has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $27.89.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Funko will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 629,746 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $14,931,277.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 400,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $10,168,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,101,388 shares of company stock worth $127,183,651. 16.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Funko in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Funko by 7,766.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.