Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Safehold were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Safehold by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 18.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. TheStreet upgraded Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $33.63. 2,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,232. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. Safehold Inc has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. Safehold had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 96.88%.

In other Safehold news, insider Marcos Alvarado bought 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $125,860.00. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Insiders have acquired 509,920 shares of company stock worth $14,897,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

