Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Albany International were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 82.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Sunday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

NYSE:AIN traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,286. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.30. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Albany International had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.02%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

