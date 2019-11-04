Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

NYSE:ARW traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.19. 16,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average is $72.02. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $86.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $217,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $3,963,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,966.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.