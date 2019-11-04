Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 144.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after acquiring an additional 746,259 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,522,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,928,000 after acquiring an additional 519,883 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $53,692,000. AXA increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 164.9% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 245,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,007,000 after acquiring an additional 152,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,078,000 after acquiring an additional 148,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.75. 4,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,469. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $105.15 and a 1-year high of $168.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 2,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $461,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,840,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $3,081,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,676,364.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,927. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.20.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

