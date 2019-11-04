Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 171,954 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000,078 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 171,954 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $147,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,401 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.18. 47,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,201. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $178.95. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,373.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $130,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,154 shares of company stock valued at $175,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Griffin Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.