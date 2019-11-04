Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,696,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,455 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $158,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $32,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,330.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 400,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,305,000 shares of company stock worth $26,061,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,235,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252,198. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. TD Securities began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

